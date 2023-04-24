Monroe Co. man dies after traffic accident

The 22-year-old man died after suffering serious injuries from the crash.

MONROE, Mich. — A 22-year-old man, of Monroe County, died from serious injuries sustained during a traffic accident in Frenchtown Township.

On April 12, just after 9 p.m., first responders arrived to the scene of the accident on Mall Road, west of N. Monroe Street. A 22-year-old man suffered serious injuries, which he later died from.

There is no word on what caused the crash at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7756. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers @ 1-800-SPEAKUP or be submitted by clicking here.