Monroe County jail garden grows, donates over 2K pounds of produce

The sheriff's office says they have plans to expand the garden in 2024.

MONROE COUNTY, Michigan — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that its jail garden has produced 2,202 pounds of produce, all of which were donated to local organizations.

According to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the garden, which was tended in part by incarcerated people, grew squash, cucumbers, zucchini, green beans, green peppers, jalapenos and watermelon.

The sheriff's office said all produce was donated to the following organizations:

Monroe County Opportunity Program

Monroe Senior Citizens Center

Oaks of the Righteousness

Bedford Senior Community Center

Frenchtown Senior Citizens Center

Dundee Senior Citizen Center

Monroe YMCA Meal Distribution Program

The garden will be expanded in 2024 in order to donate more produce to organization, an official with the Sheriff's Office said in the press release.

A photo of the garden is included below:

