Man robs Monroe County bank; sheriff's office seeking help in identifying

The Monroe County Community Credit Union in Temperance, Michigan, was robbed Friday. The robber is described as a 5'6"-5'8" white, slender male with gray hair.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — The Monroe County Community Credit Union in Temperance, Michigan, was robbed at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Friday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The robber is described as 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall, white and slender with a hunched posture. He also has gray hair and scruffy facial hair. He was wearing a dark gray shirt, light gray athletic pants, white athletic shoes and a red visor with the word "Rebel" on the front. He was also carrying a red and white striped bag.

He fled the bank in a dark-colored Chrysler after being given an undisclosed amount of cash, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone with information on the identity of the robber is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

Pictures of the robber are included below:

