Monroe County Community College dropping Culinary Arts from list of offered programs

MONROE, Michigan — Monroe County Community College is making a significant change to their Culinary Arts and Foodservice Management program.

The school has decided to drop it as a for-credit program after this semester.

Starting in the fall, it will become a noncredit program for people who want to take culinary classes for personal interest as part of the school's Lifelong Learning program.

The dean of the department of Business Division, Leon Letter said the decision was made due to declining enrollment in the program.

According to Letter, employers are no longer requiring a culinary arts degree credential of their employees.

Letter goes on to say schools across the country are restructuring or closing their culinary arts programs.

Owens Community College continues to offer an Associate Degree in Culinary Arts as well as a Culinary Arts Certificate program.