Monroe County campground closes swimming lake following multiple drowning incidents

PETERSBURG, Mich. — A well-known campground in Monroe, Mich., is permanently closing swimming access to its lake following multiple drownings that have occurred in recent years.

The Monroe County/Toledo North KOA Holiday campground in Petersburg is officially closing off the swimming lake located on the property beginning July 5.

A statement posted to the campground's Facebook page reads:

"On July 5, the Monroe County/Toledo North KOA Holiday campground will permanently close the swimming lake on the property. While all other campground amenities and activities will remain open, we understand this may impact our guests. Therefore, we're offering full refunds to guests who want to cancel their reservation between July 5 and September 4, 2023.

"If you have questions or would like to modify your reservation, please call 1-800-562-7646. Thank you for choosing the Monroe County/Toledo North KOA Holiday campground."

KOA campground is the site of at least three fatal drownings and one rescue.

In 2011, a 39-year-old man drowned in the pond. In 2021, a person was hospitalized after first responders rescued them following a near-drowning at the campground.

Last year, 15-year-old Jaylen Hill drowned at KOA campground. Most recently, on June 28, 18-year-old Anthony Lavelle Shores Jr. drowned in the lake after he disappeared underwater for several minutes before being found.