TOLEDO, Ohio — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is looking for two missing persons who were last seen together Friday night, the Monroe News reports.

Jill Jolene Parrinello-Davey, 50, and Darrin Paul Gabbard, 40, were seen leaving the Econo Lodge on 6500 E. Albain Road at around 10:50 p.m. in a white 2004 Chevrolet Malibu with Michigan plate DHP3192, according to the publication.

Anyone who has information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070.

