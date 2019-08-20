TOLEDO, Ohio — The search for two missing persons from Monroe County is over after their bodies were found inside a car that was submerged in Lake Erie waters off Toledo Beach Marina Friday afternoon.

Jill Jolene Parrinello-Davey, 50, and Darrin Paul Gabbard, 48, were seen leaving the Econo Lodge on 6500 E. Albain Road at around 10:50 p.m. on August 16, in a white 2004 Chevrolet Malibu with Michigan plate DHP3192, according to the publication.

According to a Facebook page created by members of the community called "For Jill," Jill and Darrin's belongings were left in their hotel room with intent to return including clothes, food and medication.

The page also says their cell phones were last pinged near Luna Pier and shut off shortly after.

Jennah Stone Thank you to everyone who made it out today, who helped from home and who wanted to be there but weren't able to. Even though today didn't bring answers, the search helped us rule areas out and that...

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the Michigan State Police conducted a helicopter search to track the couple's cell phones through special technology.

There is also a GoFundMe account set up for Jill's children.

Click here to support Helping Jill's Kids organized by Amber Lynn Hi all. As you all know, Jill Parrinello, has gone missing as of Friday. This is to help the kids stay up on bills and take care of the family while we continue our search for Jill. She would give the shirt off her back for anybody.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070.

Investigators are working to find out what exactly happened.

