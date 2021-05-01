Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office buys new patrol boat to replace one destroyed in marina fire

The $200,000 boat was in the building being serviced for winter maintenance when the fire broke out.

LA SALLE, Mich. — After a fire at a marina destroyed their main patrol boat, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office is taking steps to get a new one.

Around 75 boats inside the building were destroyed, including a $221,204 patrol and water rescue boat belonging to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Their $10,888 trailer was destroyed as well.

The boat and trailer were in the building being serviced for winter maintenance when the fire broke out.

"(I'm) very disappointed at the loss of our equipment, but we just have to move forward and replace it so we can serve the citizens of Monroe County and the boaters," Monroe County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy David Buchko said.

The 31-foot boat was their primary patrol vessel for more than 12 years after being bought through a grant in 2008.

Through its insurance provider, the sheriff's office has ordered a newer model through SAFE Boat International that will be used for the same patrol and recovery purposes.

In the interim, area fire departments have boats that can help in the event of an emergency on the water.

"We also work with the Coast Guard at times," Buchko said. "They can bring a craft in the area to assist with rescue operations, and of course, they have their helicopter that can come into the area and search as well."

Buchko anticipates getting the new boat in late spring or early summer.

He said his team is also working to purchase a second boat to expand their marine program. At one point, the marine program had three boats but were lost due to attrition.

Investigators from the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit estimated that due to the number of boats destroyed within the building, the loss would be well over $1 million.