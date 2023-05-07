Father of KOA drowning victim reacts to swimming lake closure

The Monroe County/Toledo North KOA Holiday campground in Petersburg is officially closed off the swimming lake located on the property Wednesday.

PETERSBURG, Mich. — One week after the latest drowning at the campground, Monroe County/Toledo North KOA announced its swimming lake is permanently closed.

"It was like a 100-pound weight was lifted off of my chest," Dave Snook said. "It was exciting. There was so much relief in me to know that it happened."

In June 2021, Snook's son, Andy, drowned, was revived, hospitalized and is now in need of 24-hour care.

Last week, 18-year-old Anthony Shores died while swimming in the lake. In 2022, 15-year-old Jaylen Hill also drowned in the pond.

"I had so much anger," Dave said of his reaction when he heard about more drownings at the campground. "This can't be happening again. I can't believe this is happening again."

Shores' mother posted a statement on her Facebook page about the closure. saying that it won't bring her son back, but she can "rest knowing it won’t happen to anyone else."

KOA, which privately owns dozens of campgrounds in the U.S. and Canada, declined to comment on the closure or the drownings.

Jordan Webster was going to camp at the Monroe County KOA with over 20 people. But after hearing about the pond closure, they decided to go elsewhere.

"It's sad that their only resolution was just to close the lake instead of hiring a lifeguard or some kind of security to help keep an eye on the kids, and even some adults," Webster said.

The camp is offering full refunds to guests who want to cancel their reservations from July 5 to Sept. 4, 2023.

