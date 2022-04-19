Monroe City Council presented with request to increase grant for River Raisin documentary

The documentary aims to bring awareness to habitat restoration, recreational enhancements and the cleanup needed to restore the River Raisin to its natural state.

MONROE, Michigan — "The River Raisin Legacy Project Part II" is a documentary in progress to bring awareness to habitat restoration, recreational enhancements and the cleanup needed to restore the river to its natural state.

Monroe City Council was presented with a request for a grant increase for the documentary Monday.

The film started its progress in 2018 and resulted in an 11-minute documentary called "River Raisin Legacy" released in 2019.

Now the Motion Possible Team at Figure Ground Projects Inc. wants to get the local residents' perspectives and additional footage added to the existing work completed for the project.

In order to move forward, the city of Monroe's Director of Water and Wastewater, Barry LaRoy, presented the idea of raising the grant from $20,720.10 to $66,254.60 to Monroe City Council.

This money will be funded through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

LaRoy stated that the reason people should be invested in the project is because it's their water source and the goal is to make sure that it does not fall back into the rough state that it was in in the past.

The extension for this documentary is expected to finish in August of this year.