Monroe business owners fighting through rising COVID-19 case numbers

A New York Times report indicates the county is near the top of the list for most cases in the whole country.

MONROE, Mich. — Michigan bars and restaurants have been through a lot over the past year, constantly adjusting to new COVID-19 protocols.

"It's been very challenging, it's been a struggle. We were closed inside we were dependent on carry out business. We still are today doing a lot of takeout business," said Fred Corser, owner of Public House in Monroe.

"We had to adjust, we lost a lot of employees. A lot didn't come back because of unemployment," said Ililr Kurti, owner of R Diner.

Michigan is being hit hard by many new COVID-19 variants, which have popped up in various southeastern counties. Restaurant owners in downtown Monroe said they have seen business go down, as case numbers go up.

"It's been a really busy place, but right now we can see people are afraid to go out. But it is what it is," said Kurti.

This week, people 16 and up are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Michigan. Many restaurant owners are encouraging employees to get the shot if they can.

"We have some of the employees going down to one of the doctor's offices later this week here in town to get vaccinated later as well," said Corser.