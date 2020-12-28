Monnette's Market on Secor Rd. to close temporarily following end of business Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Monnette's Market on Secor Rd. will be closing temporarily after the end of business on Monday.
Current owners John and Linda DeFalco made the announcement on Facebook through the shop's official page, citing building updates and a change in ownership as reasons for the temporary closure.
"We must say how much of an absolute honor it has been serving and being a part of this amazing community all of these wonderful years. Thank you for all of your support all of these years. We hope you continue to do so. It truly has been an honor and a privilege serving the community," the post read in part.
So far, no reopening date has been announced. We will continue to keep you updated.