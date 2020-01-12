Grant funds still available for Toledo 'micro-businesses'

Toledo businesses with five employees or fewer can apply for the Emergency Microenterprise Recovery Grant.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Funding is still available for microbusinesses that need help, Toledo city leaders say.

The grant was established in an effort to aid in the economic recovery of microenterprises negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Microenterprises, the smallest businesses in the city, contribute to the vitality of our neighborhoods, support families, create jobs and are essential to the economic health of Toledo, leaders say.

EMRG is a program designed to help for-profit microenterprises maintain or restart operations and retain jobs by providing up to $5,000 in aid for eligible operating expenses incurred between March 1, 2020 and June 30, 2020.

Funding is still available for #ToledolocalBusiness microenterprises. Go to https://t.co/qt9fGEijkc for info pic.twitter.com/wLPoFZDxlf — City of Toledo (@city_of_toledo) December 1, 2020

ELIGIBLE EXPENSES

Applicants will need to submit documentation for eligible operating expenses, which are defined as the following:

Purchases to restock inventory for resale

Supplies needed to conduct business safely according to state and federal COVID emergency guidelines, including personal protective equipment.

Professional cleaning services or cleaning supplies

Commercial mortgage payment, unless delinquent prior to March 1, 2020

Rent, except rent paid to an entity in which the applicant is an owner

Utilities

ELIGIBLE APPLICANTS

Eligible applicants meet all of the following criteria:

F or-profit businesses located in the city of Toledo

located in the city of Toledo Has an active registration with the city of Toledo, Division of Taxation

Applicant is 51%+ majority owner of the business

of the business Applicant is 18 years or older

Business has been in operation since January 1, 2020 .

. Business has five or fewer full-time employees or their equivalent as of February 15, 2020.

or their equivalent as of February 15, 2020. Applicant and business are in good standing with governmental entities.

Applicant meets one U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) eligibility requirement: Owns a business located in a low-to-moderate income census tract in Toledo; OR Business owner’s household income does not exceed 80% of HUD area median income.



INELIGIBLE APPLICANTS

Here are examples of applicants who are ineligible for the grant:

Landlords

Realtors

501(c)(3) organizations

Social service agencies

Religious institutions

Lobbying organizations

Applicant, and any owners thereof, who are employed by the City of Toledo

Other ineligible businesses include payday loan businesses, liquor and tobacco stores, pawn shops, firearm or other weapons dealers, adult entertainment, passive real estate investments, or home-based businesses operating without appropriate zoning and/or permits.

City leaders say applications will be processed in the order they are received and grants will be awarded to eligible applicants who have provided all required documentation, until all remaining funds have been awarded.

Funds will be disbursed by ACH direct deposit into a successful applicant’s business bank account. Grant recipients are required to complete an informational survey both prior to and after funding.