Monday is the beginning of Northwestern Water & Sewer District Perrysburg Sewer Improvement Project

Indiana Ave. between W. Boundary St. and North Ride Dr. will be closed for sewer work

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The City of Perrysburg will be getting an improvement to the sewer system through the Northwestern Water and Sewer District. The Perrysburg Sewer Improvement Project is a $747,000 investment that will involve two new sewer lines and eight manholes along W. Boundary St. and Indiana Ave.

The project begins Monday and is expected to continue through the month of November. Southbound W. Boundary St. between Front and W. Sixth Streets may be reduced to one lane for sewer work. In addition, Indiana Ave. between W. Boundary St. and North Ride Dr. will be closed for sewer work.

Due to the traffic interruptions, there will be detours on West Boundary Street; Eckel Junction; Fort Meigs Road. Access to Fort Meigs Cemetery will be maintained using detour.

Additionally, the pedestrian multiuse path between Front St. and Indiana Ave. may close the week of October 11 through November.

Construction work will involve sewer bypass pumping and manhole work requiring a full closure of Indiana Avenue, the closure of the multiuse path, and a lane restriction on southbound West Boundary Street.