Moms Quit for Two program helping pregnant women quit smoking

As the infant mortality rate climbs in Lucas County, a community program efforts change.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Earlier this year, we reported that despite efforts, the infant mortality rate in Lucas County is going up. That means more babies died before reaching their first birthday in 2019 than the year before.

Glenda Koonce is a community health worker and heads up Moms Quit for Two, a Mercy Health Program, which helps pregnant moms stop smoking.

"Stopping smoking is very hard, so you have to instill some trust in them that you're willing to help them," says Koonce.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department says prematurity is the leading cause of infant deaths in the county. Smoking can lead to premature births and low birth weight. Experts say it's also linked to miscarriage, SIDS and birth defects.

"It shrinks the veins in the umbilical cord so that you're decreasing blood flow, oxygen and all those nutrients that supply that baby," says Cindy Pisano with Mercy Health's Healthy Connections Department.

The goal of Moms Quit for Two is for babies to be delivered weighing at least 5 lb., 8 oz., and after at least 37 weeks.

"That's one of the key things we'll work on is having a good, healthy birth weight," says Koonce. She leads moms through four prenatal sessions and then follows moms for a year after the baby is born.

Koonce says she wants to be supportive, help moms handle their stress and give them confidence, but they also have to want to quit to be successful.

"The main points of the curriculum are the Five D's. "We talk to them about delaying, drinking water, do something else, deep breathe and discuss," says Koonce.

There's an incentive for moms. If they can prove they've quit and continue to stay smoke-free, they'll get gift cards for diapers and wipes.

Pisano says the numbers show the program is working. She says, "Ninety-seven point nine percent of babies born into our program are born full-term and 89.1 percent are born at a healthy birth weight."

Koonce adds, "Ladies that I have worked with, they have healthy, nice birth weight babies and I'm excited. I feel like a grandma when the ladies have their babies."

If you're interested in the program you can ask your doctor for a referral. You can also call 419-279-3761 or email Koonce at gkoonce@mercy.com.