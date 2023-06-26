Mom's House Toledo celebrates 30 year anniversary

Mom's House provides help to at-risk, single parents through achieving educational goals and providing the tools and resources needed for success.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOLEDO, Ohio — Mom's House of Toledo is celebrating serving the community for more than 30 years.

Mom's House has provided help to at-risk, single parents through the process of achieving educational goals and providing the tools and resources needed to become effective parents.

During their 30 year anniversary, the nonprofit has invited all moms, past and present, to attend a ceremony held on Tuesday, June 26, at 6 p.m. During the event, the history of Mom's House will be honored.

Program Director Christina Rodriguez said for 30 years, the program has averaged around 10 graduates a year. All single mothers who are able to finish their education and break cycles of poverty.

Now, the program has helped to produce doctors, nurses, culinary specialists, journalists and business professionals in many fields.

Mom's House is located at 2505 Franklin Ave. in central Toledo.

For more information, you can call the organization directly at 419-241-5555, or click here.