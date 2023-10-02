'Loud noise' prompts lockdown at Mohawk Local Schools; everyone safe and accounted for

A school official asked parents not to come to the school as students were not permitted to leave at this time.

SYCAMORE, Ohio — All students were safe and accounted for at Mohawk Local Schools Monday morning during a lockdown, district superintendent Jeffrey Holbrook said in a message to parents, faculty and staff.

According to Holbrook, a "loud noise" was heard from the elementary side of the building at approximately 9 a.m. This prompted a level three lockdown and the implementation of safety protocols by school administrators. Holbrook said the school resource officer has checked the building and the district has contacted the Wyandot County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and first responders were dispatched to the school "out of an abundance of caution".

In a follow up message, Holbrook said all students were safe and accounted for, but asked that parents do not show up at the building, as students are currently not permitted to leave the building.

He added that first responders were at the scene, conducting a safety sweep of the building and campus. Holbrook said he would provide more information as it becomes available.