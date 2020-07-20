Moe's Place temporarily closes after 2 employees test positive for COVID-19

ROSSFORD, Ohio — Moe's Place made the announcement in a Facebook status Monday afternoon.
The status said that the first employee who tested positive had zero customer contact and have been in quarantine since symptoms started. The other employee last worked on July 8 without any symptoms but took a test due to being in close with someone who did test positive.
The restaurant said it is closing to keep customers and all employees safe and staff will properly quarantine.
The restaurant also said it is working closely with the health department to properly sanitize and follow of its requirements and CDC guidelines.
Plans on reopening will be announced at a later date.