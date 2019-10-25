MAUMEE, Ohio — Hunting is a popular sport in northwest Ohio and gone are the days of using anything other than a gun to hunt down prey...or so we thought.

Turns out, the Maumee Bay State Park is hosting a bow and arrow deer hunt for mobility impaired men and women this November.

For folks who love hunting, like Mary Beth Hutchinson this is great news.

Hutchinson was in a car accident last June and is on a long road to recovery. With some hard work, she is expected to be walking again.

Not only is Hutchinson taking on the the task of getting her muscles ready to walk again, she has also learned the technique of archery in hunting. Hutchinson has gone from learning to shoot guns to learning how to shoot from a sitting position through the Maumee Valley National Wild Turkery Federation.

"Do long distance canoeing backpacking and hunting. Backpacking is out of the question right now for me unfortunately, but to be able to still go hunting is incredible," she explained.

Tony Nickolite has been in a chair for nine years since his car accident. He was always active and continues to be.

He played football and ran track in high school, and yes, he hunted too. Outdoors activities have always been an outlet for him and the NWTF offers him just that.

"One of my best days in the woods I was actually hunting with Gary.. it was my second year of doing it i didn't get anything but just being out there watching deer come thru the woods and the turkey come in and seeing the sunrise its just great I love it," said Nickolite.

Hutchinson and Gary Robinson met through the NWTF.

"You meet a lot of people who've had life altering experiences. What we like to do is give them the ability to enable them to get out in the woods through that life altering experience whether they've hunted before or not or thought they could hunt. Get them back out there so they can. There's places, there's people who'll help them get outdoors," said Robinson.

The NWTF is a group of people, whether they're abled and disabled, getting outdoors and doing one of the things they love most, by adapting and overcoming obstacles life has thrown at them.

Anyone interested in getting involved can find more information here.