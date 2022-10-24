Mobile clinic to make weekly stops at City Mission of Findlay

Guests at City Mission will have weekly access to physical examinations, health education and referral services.

Example video title will go here for this video

FINDLAY, Ohio — Guests at the City Mission of Findlay now have consistent access to some free health care.

"Fifty-three percent of our guests right now are currently employed, but that usually doesn't come with benefits," said Kathryn Bausman, executive director at City Mission of Findlay.

Leaders at the City Mission of Findlay, Hancock County's only homeless shelter, say for people struggling with homelessness, a visit to the doctor is hardly ever the biggest of their worries. Their situation can make it much more difficult to identify and treat potential long-term medical conditions.

"Not getting their health care screenings, no cancer screenings," Hancock Public Health nurse Laura Reinhart said. "But then we're also finding patients with high cholesterol or high blood sugar, so we're getting them to the right places at the right time."

Hancock Public Health partnered with City Mission to now offer a mobile clinic once a week. Each Thursday, City Mission guests will be able to visit with a nurse practitioner or medical assistant to receive physical examinations, health education, referral services and assistance in setting up appropriate medical care plans.

And by regularly checking in with a medical professional, the hope is these guests can improve their health, and in turn continue to improve other areas of their lives.

"Setting up regular preventative health care can save them, as well as the community, thousands of dollars," Bausman said. "So mental health, physical health, it's spiritual health. It's all a part of setting up a healthy and successful life, not just get a job and get out of here, let's make sure you're not going to end up back here again."