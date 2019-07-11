BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Seventy-one votes was the difference between the Bowling Green City School's consolidation levy passing or failing. The levy fell by less than 100 votes. Even after three tries, voters felt the levy still wasn't the right fit.

"I'm in favor of neighborhood local schools not moving kids all into one big school," said Bowling Green resident, Monica Birsen.

And that's what the majority of voters felt during Tuesday night's election. The final tally for the levy was 3,960 against and 3,889 for the levy.

Following the results, the mood of residents remains across the spectrum.

"I still feel awful that our schools aren't better and our community still isn't more supportive of the schools. The reality is how many levies have failed that have put us in a situation where we have to spend so much to get back in the game. It's years of neglect," said resident Rick Busselle.

Others were glad the levy ended the way it did, but still want to see some changes in the future.

"I'm excited that this didn't pass; however, I realize it's really super important that we do something. So I'm really hoping that the board will consider putting the two schools, rebuilding them and then renovating the third school," said Bowling Green resident Kathleen Pahl.

Although the vote was close, one parent said they felt like the levy could have passed had they kept the schools separate and just rebuilt them, instead of trying to consolidate them.

The superintendent says the next move for the district is in the air and he will meet with the board to see what everyone's thoughts are.

