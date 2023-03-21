Toledo police searching for Wayne, Ohio teen last seen near Weiler Homes

Police said 14-year-old George Gallagher was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are looking for 14-year-old George Gallagher, who was last seen near the Weiler Homes in east Toledo.

According to a post on the Toledo Police Department Twitter page, George is from Wayne, Ohio and had been staying with his mother in south Toledo. Police said he refused to return to Wayne.

George was last seen in the Weiler Homes are wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

If you see George or know where he is, police ask that you call 911 or call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

