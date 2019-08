TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are looking for a missing teen last seen at Woodward High School on Friday afternoon.

Andrew Booker, 14, last was seen at Woodward High School during dismissal. Andrew 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, tan pants, and black and white shoes. Please call 419-255-1111 if you know his whereabouts.