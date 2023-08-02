Woman with dementia missing out of Hancock County

74-year-old Mary Martinez was reported missing late Tuesday night.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Authorities with the Hancock County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing adult with dementia who was last seen Tuesday.

According to a press release, 74-year-old Mary Martinez was reported missing at approximately 10:33 p.m. from a residence in the 8600 block of TR 98. She last seen around 6 p.m. Tuesday walking eastbound on TR 98 wearing a yellow coat. She is believed to still be on foot, traveling in an unknown direction.

Responding authorities searched the immediate and surrounding areas, officials said. They also used a drone during search efforts. Martinez was not located.

If you see Martinez, authorities ask that you call the Hancock County Sheriff's Office at 419-422-2424 or your local law enforcement agency.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office provided the following image of Martinez:

