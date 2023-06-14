Search for missing 25-year-old Ohio State student enters 2nd week

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Amina Alhaj-Omar is asked to contact the Columbus Special Victims Bureau at 614-645-4624.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The search for a missing Ohio State student has entered its second week as authorities continue to look for new leads for the safe return of 25-year-old Amina Alhaj-Omar.

In the evening hours of June 10, 25-year-old Amina Alhaj-Omar was reported missing by her sister. The Columbus Division of Police said at the time the report was filed, there was nothing to indicate she should be considered a high-risk missing person.

On June 12, police found Alhaj-Omar's vehicle, which was abandoned on Interstate 270 between I-71 and U.S. 23 in south Columbus. The vehicle was believed to be in a crash and there was minor damage to it.

Columbus Police Sgt. Joseph Albert said detectives obtained surveillance video from a BP gas station in the 4000 block of South High Street that same day. The video showed Alhaj-Omar inside around 3:55 a.m. on June 10 carrying two knives. She didn’t leave the area of the gas station until after 6 a.m.

Albert said a worker at a quarry in the 4000 block of South High Street called police around 8:20 a.m. to report a woman trespassing on the property.

Officers arrived at the quarry within 10 minutes, but the woman had already left the area. Police later determined that the woman seen on the property was Alhaj-Omar. A missing persons report was filed that evening, Albert said.

Officers searched the quarry and areas near it with horses, dogs and ATVs.

Albert said police received a report of Alhaj-Omar being possibly seen around 7:30 p.m. on June 13 near the Walmart in the 3500 block of South High Street.

Alhaj-Omar was not seen when police arrived, but officers are actively searching near the Walmart, the quarry and other areas.

Since then, police have not said they have found new leads in the search.

Albert said Omar is believed to be in danger and may be experiencing a mental health crisis. Anyone who sees her is asked to not approach her and call 911.