TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are asking the public's help locating 13-year-old Suave Weathers, who left his house in west Toledo Saturday around 4:30 p.m. and hasn't been seen since.

Weathers wasn't wearing shoes nor a shirt, but did have on red gym shorts. He's about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

His house in west Toledo is located in the area of Bancroft Street and Alvin Street.



Anyone who sees Suave or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

