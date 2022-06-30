Toledo woman missing; last seen at family shelter

Deborah Nugent was last seen wearing a black tank top, black shorts and has a scar on her face.

Police were called to the Beach House Family Shelter in Downtown Toledo last night after receiving a call about a disturbance.

Deborah Nugent, who was intoxicated and made threats of harming herself, fled the location before police arrived. Nugent is still considered missing and endangered. She is described as a white female with long blonde hair, hazel eyes, and is 5'4" and 150 lbs. Nugent also has a distinctive scar on her face. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and black shorts.

Toledo Police detectives are investigating and searching for Nugent.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

The Beach House Family Shelter is a Toledo-based emergency shelter that provides unhoused families and single women with a place to stay while they seek permanent housing.

The building, which is located in downtown Toledo on N. Erie St., is a historic Victorian home. The shelter offers programs such as trauma-informed case management, employment services and activities for children.

Founded by Helen (Beach) Jones in 1921, the shelter provided housing for homeless women and children. Prior to that, unhoused women were only able to seek shelter at the Lagrange Street Jail. In 1942 the organization received a tax-exempt status, and in 1982 they began accepting in-tact families and single fathers.

The shelter is currently accepting virtual volunteers in administrative, blog-writing and digital optimization roles. To volunteer, click here or email info@lfhtoledo.org.