If you have any information on the whereabouts of Angel Barnett, 13, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are asking for help finding a teen girl last seen getting into a vehicle Thursday night, possibly heading toward Michigan.

Angel Barnett, 13, was seen at 9 p.m. at Angola Road at Country Creek Lane getting into a white BMW that could possibly be heading to Michigan.

Angel is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. She was wearing a white fleece jacket and gray leggings when she left.