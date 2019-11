TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police need your help finding a man who has not been seen since Nov. 21.

We’re told Anthony Boyd was last seen last Thursday in south Toledo.

His family is concerned for his safety, and Toledo police are looking for him.

If you know where Boyd is, give police a call at 419-245-3340.

Anthony Boyd has been missing since Nov. 21.

Toledo Police

