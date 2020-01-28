TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are working to find a missing man last heard from one week ago.

According to a police report, Daniel Wiggins Jr., 23, called his fiancée at 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 21. He reportedly frantically told her that people were chasing him and he needed a ride from the 1100 block of Walbridge.

His fiancée told police she talked with Wiggins Jr. for about ten minutes and was going to pick him up when his phone abruptly cut off. She tells investigators she has not heard from him since and her has not been active on his social media accounts, which is out of character for him.

According to a police report, Daniel Wiggins Jr., 23, called his fiancé at 1:40am on Tuesday, January 21st. Family members tell police they haven't seen him or his white Ford Fusion since.

Courtesy of family

The missing man’s aunt reached out to WTOL 11 and sent a picture of Wiggins Jr. and his Ford Fusion, which she says has also been missing. Anyone with any information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

RELATED: Lake Township Police Department develops a new program to help truck drivers identify missing children

RELATED: 1,252 missing persons in Ohio; how you can help keep your loved ones safe