TPD: Missing Toledo man found dead in Michigan from motorcycle accident

Diangelo Alexander, 36, was last seen early Sunday riding his motorcycle on I-75, TPD said. His body was found about 30 minutes outside of Detroit.

TAYLOR, Mich. — A Toledo man last seen on Sunday has been found dead after a motorcycle accident about 30 minutes southwest of Detroit in Taylor, Michigan, Toledo police said Monday.

Diangelo Alexander, 36, was last seen at 4:30 a.m. Sunday riding his motorcycle southbound on I-75 in Michigan, according to TPD's original post reporting him missing.

