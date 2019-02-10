TOLEDO, Ohio — A baby missing from Toledo since August has been found, and her parents have been placed under arrest.

Lucas County Children Services said 3-month-old Daveena Jimenez was located Wednesday morning by U.S. Marshals near Gainsville, Florida. Her parents, Sharon Downes, and Antonio Jimenez-Rubalcava, were placed under arrest on state charges of interfering with custody.

Daveena will be examined and cared for by the Florida Department of Children and Families until she can be returned to Toledo. The parents are expected to be extradited to Ohio, as well.

LCCS sought law enforcement assistance in locating Daveena after exhausting its resources to locate the family. The agency thanks Toledo Police, the U.S. Marshals and the Florida DCF for their cooperation.

According to court documents, Sharon Downes and Antonio Jimenez Rubalcava took 3-month-old Daveena Jimenez out of the state.

