Toledo police seek help to find missing teens

Two sisters, 14-year-old Ramara and 15-year-old Alexia Irby, left with two friends in a black SUV and did not return home.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police need your help in finding two teenage sisters.

15-year-old Alexia Irby and her 14-year-old sister, Ramara, were last seen with two friends as they left in a black SUV and did not return.

Police say when their mother went to check on them, they ran from her.

Alexia is 5'3'' and 130 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Ramara is 5'1'', 115 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

They may be with a black male juvenile named Dalyjujuan.

If you have any information you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.