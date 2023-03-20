Have you seen this person? Missing 15-year-old last seen in west Toledo

Police said Millie McGranahan was last seen on March 13 when she was leaving for school.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are searching for 15-year-old Millie McGranahan, who was last seen on March 13 in the 3000 block of Berdan Avenue when she left for school.

In a post to Twitter Monday afternoon, the Toledo Police Department said Millie is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 100 lbs, with auburn hair and brown eyes. Per the post, she was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black sweater, a black puffer coat and a pink bookbag.

If you see Millie or know where she is, police ask that you call 911. You can also call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

