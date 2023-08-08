Have you seen this person? Teen missing out of south Toledo

Police ask anyone with information to call or text 419-255-1111.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that originally aired on Oct. 21, 2021.

Authorities are searching for Ahmageion Darden who is missing out of south Toledo.

According to a social media post made by the Toledo Police Department, 14-year-old Ahmageion is missing from the 4400 block of Copper Creek. He is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 140 lbs, police said.

Police did not say when he was last seen.

If you see Ahmageion or have any information regarding his location, you are asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.