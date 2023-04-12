Police searching for teen missing out of the Old West End

Toledo police said she is missing out of the 2700 block of Robinwood Avenue.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are asking the public for help searching for a 16-year-old missing out of the Old West End.

According to a Toledo police Facebook post made Wednesday morning, Hannah Graham was last scene on April 7 and is missing out of the 2700 block of Robinwood Avenue. Hannah is 16 years old, 5 feet, 4 inches and 145 lbs. She has brown hair, brown eyes, a nose piercing and a tattoo of a cross on her right middle finger.

Police ask anyone with information regarding Hannah or her location to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

