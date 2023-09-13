Police searching for 13-year-old missing out of north Toledo

Ron'Najiah Horton-Johnson was last seen wearing blue jeans and a Rugrats coat.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Authorities are searching for 13-year-old Ron'Najiah Horton-Johnson, who is missing from her north Toledo residence.

According to a Toledo police Facebook post and related report, Ron'Najiah was last seen near the 300 block of Elm Street getting into a Black Chrysler 300 with her father's girlfriend Tuesday afternoon. Police described Ron'Najiah as a Black female, five feet, four inches tall and 140 lbs. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a Rugrats coat.

Police said they responded to the Elm Street location and attempted to contact with the teen's father's girlfriend over the phone and at her address "to no success". All leads were exhausted at the time of the report, police claimed.

If you have information regarding Ron'Najiah's location, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous.

TPD provided the following photo of Ron'Najiah:

