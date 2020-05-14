TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing juvenile. Kimberly Taylor, 17, from Springfield Township is missing.
If you have any information please contact Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111 or call the Lucas County Sheriff Office at 419-213-4977.
