Lucas Co. Sheriff's Office asks for assistance in finding missing woman

60-year-old Brenda Berns of Springfield Twp. has been reported missing by family, who have not heard from her in over two weeks.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Lucas Co. Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a missing Springfield Twp. woman.

60-year-old Brenda Berns is believed to have been missing from her home near Garden Rd. in Springfield Twp. Brenda is described as a white female. Her family has not heard from her in over two weeks and it is suspected that she is suffering from mental health problems.

Before her disappearance, Brenda had been seen standing in random locations and trying to enter random homes, believing she lived there.

Brenda often rides a bicycle and may now be far from home. She does not carry a cellphone.

Her family and the Sheriff's Office are asking for anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact local law enforcement.