Body of missing priest recovered from Detroit River near Frenchtown Township

A 39-foot boat overturned Sunday near Grosse Ile. The body of its skipper was recovered on Tuesday.

MONROE, Michigan — The body of the Rev. Stephen Rooney, a native of Ireland and the 66-year-old pastor at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Trenton, was recovered in the Detroit River near Frenchtown Township on Thursday.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Rooney's body was discovered just before 9 a.m. near the Stony Point Peninsula in Frenchtown Township, just south of the Enrico Fermi Nuclear Power Plant, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Department.

Many people were aboard the 39-foot boat when it overturned Sunday near Grosse Ile, a suburban island between Michigan and Ontario, Canada. Most were rescued by another boater. Police believe the boat might have hit a wake in the river before it capsized.

The body of the skipper of a boat that capsized in the Detroit River was recovered on Tuesday. Police say the body of 52-year-old Robert Chiles of Grosse Ile, was found about 9 p.m. Tuesday near the site of the accident.