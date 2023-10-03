x
Toledo police searching for missing person, last seen in early September

Police say the person was last seen near Bancroft Street and Cherry Street.
Credit: Toledo Police Department

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are searching for a missing adult who was last seen in early September, according to a social media post from Toledo police

Police said 46-year-old Timmy Toy was last seen in the area of Bancroft and Cherry Streets in central Toledo in early September. Toy is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. 

Anyone with information regarding Toy's location should call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. 

