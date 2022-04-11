Missing Perrysburg Twp. woman found dead, family says

Deidra Lizcano left her family's bar on Friday evening with plans to go home. Her family says she never made it back.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Perrysburg Township woman missing since April 8 has been found dead, family said Monday.

Deidra Lizcano, a mother of three, was last seen leaving the Latins United Club on South Saint Clair Street, her family's bar.

"She was supposed to go home, never made it, she was supposed to return back to her sister's the next day, we didn't hear from her. We are devastated, and heart broken," Deidra's aunt, Judy Lee, said.

Lee said Lizcano is a big-hearted family person, and isn't the type to just disappear. Lee said they were worried when they didn't hear from Deidra, but that worry soon turned to panic when her personal items started turning up miles away.

"Somebody found her phone by Goody's bar on South Detroit, and then yesterday someone found her wallet on the Anthony Wayne Trail," Lee said.

Lizcano's disappearance was reported to both Perrysburg Township and Toledo police.

If you have any information about her disappearance, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.