Missing on purpose: What happened to BGSU student Jacob Bromm?

WTOL 11's Amy Steigerwald sits down with the family of the then-freshman who walked away from everything in November 2018. Watch Thursday at 6 p.m.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Where is Jacob? For nearly three years, that's the question with which the Bromm family has wrestled.

Three years of no birthdays, Thanksgivings or Christmases with their son.

Three years with not a single word from the young man who had just started his college career at Bowling Green State University.

And that's just the way he wanted it to be, it seems.

WTOL 11's Amy Steigerwald sat down with the family of Jacob Bromm, who left without a trace, on purpose, on Nov. 20, 2018.

How often does this happen? And what recourse do family members have when someone decides to leave everything behind and start a new life?