Carol left early Monday evening in a 2008 silver BMW to visit family in Carroll Township, according to Oak Harbor police. If you've seen her, call 419-898-2055.

OAK HARBOR, Ohio — Oak Harbor police need your help to locate a woman who went missing early Monday evening.

84-year-old Carol left in a 2008 silver BMW to visit family in Carroll Township but never arrived, according to the Oak Harbor Police Department.

Her family is concerned for her safety and she does not have her phone with her.