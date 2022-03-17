Missing Milan man found dead in Tiffin

Joseph Collingsworth, 35, was last seen March 12.

Authorities discovered the body of a missing Milan man along the Sandusky River at Water Street Thursday.

Officers from the Tiffin Police Department and the Seneca County Sheriff's Office found the body of Joseph Collingsworth, 35, after using a drone to search the area Thursday morning.

Collingsworth was last seen leaving his girlfriend's home in Tiffin around 3 a.m., March 12. He said he was going for a walk but was not wearing any shoes at the time, Tiffin police said in a news release Thursday.

Officers from TPD have notified next of kin.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone who may have information related to the case should contact the Tiffin Police Department at (419) 447-2323.