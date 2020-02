TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing woman who could be in the Toledo area.

Police say Irene Kin was last seen on Feb. 1 at a Fifth Third bank in Trenton, Michigan.

Kin drives a 2002 Ford Taurus with a license plate of DMG0781.

TPD Facebook

Anyone who sees Kin or her vehicle should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.