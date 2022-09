79-year-old Gary McGowan was last seen Wednesday night.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Gary McGowan, who has been missing since 11 p.m. Wednesday.

McGowan is 79, easily confused, and does not walk well, the sheriff's office said.

He was last seen driving a tan, 2004 Buick Rendezvous with Ohio license plate FJD3103.

Anyone with information about Gary McGowan is asked to contact the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office Records Section at 419-213-4975.