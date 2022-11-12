Man found deceased after going missing from Monroe County home

The 41-year-old man walked away from the home around 1:45 a.m. Police responded just after 9 a.m. and found the man's body a short time later.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — A 41-year-old man is dead after going missing early Saturday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff.

The man walked away from a home in the 2000 block of Sandy Creek Road in Frenchtown Township around 1:45 a.m.

Police were called to the residence around 9:07 a.m.

The sheriff’s office says a K9 unit found the man’s body in a creek a short distance from where he went missing and east of the residence.

The man’s identity has not been released and the circumstances of his disappearance and death remain under investigation.

