FREMONT, Ohio — Fremont police are asking the public for help in locating a man who is believed to have symptoms of early onset dementia who went missing for his home on Tuesday.

According to police, Fernando Martinez walked away from home Tuesday and his family is concerned for his welfare. Martinez left from the Lynn Street area.

Martinez is a Hispanic male standing about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. His facial hair is longer than in this picture, his family says. He last was seen wearing either a green or dark-colored jacket with blue jeans and a white T-shirt and a black OSU hat.

If you have seen Martinez or have information on his whereabouts, please call 419-332-6464.