Eduardo is approximately two to three feet tall, 23 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen with his mother, who no longer has custody of him.

NORTHWOOD, Ohio — Eduardo Olvera Jr, 18 months old, is missing, the Northwood Police Department said.

He is approximately two to three feet tall, weighs 23 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen with his mother, Claudia Olvera, who does not have custody of him at the time, police said.

There is a concern for his health.